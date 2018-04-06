Sexual Predator Caught For Raping Underage Girl — Nigeria Today

Sexual Predator Caught For Raping Underage Girl

A 25 year old man, Tunde Vincent, has been arrested by the police in Niger State, for reportedly raping a 12-year-old girl at Madalla village in the Suleja Local Government Area of the state. The father of five tracked his victim and assaulted her in an uncompleted building in the area. The incident occurred sometime […]

