Seyi Shay – Alele Ft. Flavour & DJ Consequence — Nigeria Today

Seyi Shay – Alele Ft. Flavour & DJ Consequence

Sultry diva Seyi Shay shuns with new music lifted off her hotly anticipated extended play christened “Electric Package [Volume 1]”. The fiery performer commands in her new DJ Coublon produced single “Alele”, which features high-life king Flavour and raved disc jockey Consequence. “Alele” is a robust afro-pop fusion with Eastern Nigerian high-life music; featuring a surefire hook, melody, production and vocals delivery from all […]

