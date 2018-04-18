 Seyi Shay & Bovi unveiled as Hosts for the 12th Headies Awards! — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Seyi Shay & Bovi unveiled as Hosts for the 12th Headies Awards!

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

The 12th edition of the annual Headies award show is right around the corner.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Click here to see the nominees list.

Award winning musician Seyi Shay and comedian Bovi have just been announced as the official hosts for the upcoming awards show with a release of video.

Watch:

MEET THE HOSTS OF THE 12TH EDITION OF THE HEADIES!!! @officialbovi X @iamseyishay

A post shared by 12th Headies (@the_headies) on

The post Seyi Shay & Bovi unveiled as Hosts for the 12th Headies Awards! appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.