Seyi Shay Shares Her Mum’s Last Words To Her — Nigeria Today

Seyi Shay Shares Her Mum’s Last Words To Her

Seyi Shay has opened to the public about a deep pain she has been keeping inside–her mother’s passing. She said that most nights she thinks of her dead mother before going to bed and some of her last words to her. She said: “Currently all my father does is to pray for me. Before my mother […]

The post Seyi Shay Shares Her Mum’s Last Words To Her appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

