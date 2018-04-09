 S'Falcons' Striker Rues 8-0 Friendly Loss To France - The Tide — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

S’Falcons’ Striker Rues 8-0 Friendly Loss To France – The Tide

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Tide

S'Falcons' Striker Rues 8-0 Friendly Loss To France
The Tide
Nigeria striker Desire Oparanozie has said that a lack of “adequate preparation” was to blame for their 8-0 drubbing by France in a women's friendly international in Le Mans last Friday night. Valérie Gauvin's hat-trick, plus goals from Eugénie Le

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.