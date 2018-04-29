SFG, Mustapha speaks on Nigeria’s breakup — Nigeria Today

SFG, Mustapha speaks on Nigeria’s breakup

Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has dismissed claims that Nigeria will break up. The SGF says he laughs whenever he hears people talking about the country’s breakup. Addressing journalists in Abuja, after his daughter’s wedding on Saturday, the SGF said the foundations of the country were too deep for […]

