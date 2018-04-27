SGF, Kachikwu, others' absence stall Reps session on subsidy - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

SGF, Kachikwu, others’ absence stall Reps session on subsidy – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
SGF, Kachikwu, others' absence stall Reps session on subsidy
Daily Trust
The absence of some top government officials yesterday stalled an investigative hearing of a House of Representatives joint committee that is probing allegations of billions of naira being paid as fuel subsidy. The joint committee on finance and …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
