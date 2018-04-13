SGF Warns Board Of MDAsTo Maintain FG’s Position on Sittings, Non-Interference — Nigeria Today

SGF Warns Board Of MDAsTo Maintain FG’s Position on Sittings, Non-Interference
Boards of Federal Government Agencies have been urged to adhere strictly to extant regulations and directives of the Federal Government on frequency of sittings and non- interference in the administrative routines and management of the agencies. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha reiterated on Thursday 12th April 2018 at a meeting […]
