Shambling Blocks Are Designed To Make You Succeed - Modern Ghana (press release) (blog) — Nigeria Today

Christians were on Sunday encouraged to consider obstacles in life as a divine means to grow their faith in God and also propel them to a greater heights in life. Reverend Father, Winfred Charles Lwanga Tawiah Jr, Assistant Parish Priest of the Saint …
