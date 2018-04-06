Shanghai Shenhua wish Obafemi Martins well for Surgery - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Shanghai Shenhua wish Obafemi Martins well for Surgery – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Shanghai Shenhua wish Obafemi Martins well for Surgery
Pulse Nigeria
Martins was ruled out for seven months after he sustained an injury in the AFC Champions League. Published: 1 minute ago; Tosin Abayomi. Print; eMail · Obafemi Martins and Shanghai Shenhua team play Shanghai Shenhua wish Obafemi Martins well for …
Martins for surgery in England
Martins Set For Surgery In UK
Crooked Obafemi Martins returns to England for surgery
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!