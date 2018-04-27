Shania Twain says she'd vote for Trump, apologizes afterwards - New York Post — Nigeria Today

Shania Twain says she’d vote for Trump, apologizes afterwards – New York Post
|
New York Post
|
Shania Twain says she'd vote for Trump, apologizes afterwards
New York Post
Canadian songbird Shania Twain got a thumbs up Thursday from President Trump — even though a day after telling a British newspaper she would have voted for him, she retreated and apologized. “All right, I'll tell you what happened. Shania, who I think …
Shania Twain now angers conservatives for backtracking on pro-Trump comments
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!