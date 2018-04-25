 Shareholders laud Access Bank's five-year strategy, dividend culture - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Shareholders laud Access Bank’s five-year strategy, dividend culture – The Punch

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

Shareholders laud Access Bank's five-year strategy, dividend culture
The Punch
The shareholders of Access Bank Plc have commended the lender's five-year strategic objective, saying the plan will continue to enhance the bank's operations and ensure a more impressive dividend pay-out. The views of the shareholders were expressed at
Access Bank Shareholders Approve Dividend, Applaud Premium Board ListingIndependent Newspapers Limited
Access Bank holds 29th AGM, pays 0.40k dividend to shareholdersProshare Nigeria Limited (press release)
Access Bank Plc records ₦22.1 billion as Q1 2018 profitNairametrics

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.