 Shareholders Seek FG’s Intervention On Oando’s Technical Suspension — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Shareholders Seek FG’s Intervention On Oando’s Technical Suspension

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Business, News | 0 comments

A group of concerned shareholders of Oando Plc yesterday called on the federal government to prevail on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to lift the technical suspension placed on the shares of Oando. Speaking at a press briefing, yesterday, in Lagos, the shareholders said the continued suspension of […]

The post Shareholders Seek FG’s Intervention On Oando’s Technical Suspension appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.