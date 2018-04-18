Sharing Economy Startup Origin Raises $28 Million in SAFT Sale — Nigeria Today

Sharing Economy Startup Origin Raises $28 Million in SAFT Sale
Peer-to-peer economy platform Origin raised more than $28 million through a Simple Agreement for Future Tokens sale this year, filings reveal.
