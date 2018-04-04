Sharjah Helps Rebuild One of Africa’s Iconic Libraries in Guinea — Nigeria Today

Sharjah Helps Rebuild One of Africa’s Iconic Libraries in Guinea

Sharjah makes a unique contribution to rebuild one of Conakry’s most beloved libraries which was destroyed by fire in 2012 Sharjah has announced the completion of the restoration and renovation of one of Conakry’s, Guinea, most beloved libraries, which was destroyed by a horrific fire accident in 2012, with more than 10,000 of the nation’s […]

The post Sharjah Helps Rebuild One of Africa’s Iconic Libraries in Guinea appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

