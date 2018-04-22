 Sharon Chemutai wins the Eldoret City marathon - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Sharon Chemutai wins the Eldoret City marathon – The Standard

Sharon Chemutai wins the Eldoret City marathon
Sharon Chemutai wins Eldoret City marathon an event sponsored by Uasin Gishu County and Moses Tanui who is a two time Boston Marathon champion.She will be awarded KSH 3 Million.The marathon's theme is 'Climate Action'. COMMENTS. Comment Policy. NEXT
