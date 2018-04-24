She raped me, says man that impregnated his 21-yr-old daughter — Nigeria Today

She raped me, says man that impregnated his 21-yr-old daughter

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS—A 50-year-old private guard, who was arrested for having carnal knowledge of his daughter, which resulted in pregnancy, has said his daughter raped him, while also blaming his indulgence on the devil.

Preliminary investigation by policemen at Igando Division revealed that the suspect, Taiwo Oyelabi, had been sleeping with his biological daughter since November 2017. It was further revealed that he often went to work with his daughter, aged 21, where the act also took place.

Trouble started for the girl, who is a twin, after her parents separated. Their aunt, who resides in Cote D’Ivoire, took custody of the children until they returned last year.

How he was arrested—Lagos CP

Explaining how the suspect was arrested, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Imohimi Edgal, who described the act as not only un-African but against the law and humanity, said: “Sometime in November 2017, the suspect took the now grown girl from his sister and brought her home to live with him in his house at Iyaba-Oba.

“Since then, the suspect had been having inappropriate sexual liaisons with his daughter and the unholy liaison between father and daughter resulted in pregnancy.

“Investigation into the case revealed that the suspect is a security guard. But the strange part is that whenever he was going to work, he went with his daughter. This strange behavior attracted the attention of the community and they reported it to the Police.”

‘I am not the only one sleeping with her’

When approached, the suspect said: “This is not ordinary. It is the work of the devil. But my daughter is also to blame because she raped me. She started by kissing me. The first time she did it, I was sleeping.

“I woke up and beat her and told her to stop it. I even took her to a white garment church for deliverance, where I was told to bring some things with which to prepare some spiritual bath for her to stop the act.

“I even went ahead to engage her in a nylon-making factory, yet she continued.”

Asked why he always went to work with his daughter, he said: “She said she could not stay at home alone, as her twin sister is married and my second wife left me when my children came back.

“We did it five times. By the time she realised she was pregnant, she was over three months gone and there was nothing we could do about it.

“Besides, I am not the only one she has slept with. She also has a boyfriend. I believe her boyfriend is responsible for the pregnancy.”

Suicide attempt

He continued: “When I discovered she was pregnant, I tried to kill myself three times, but people stopped me. The first time, I tried to drink insecticide, but a neighbor stopped me.

“I later jumped into a well, but I was rescued alive. I wanted to take my life because this is not real. It was my landlord that reported me to the Police because I owe him,” the Osun State-born man added.

The suspect, according to the CP, will be processed to the special offences court in Ikeja.

