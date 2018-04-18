 Shea Patterson details scope of Ole Miss deception in lengthy letter to Michigan - CBSSports.com — Nigeria Today
Shea Patterson details scope of Ole Miss deception in lengthy letter to Michigan – CBSSports.com

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Sports


Shea Patterson details scope of Ole Miss deception in lengthy letter to Michigan
In a detailed filing regarding his transfer case, former Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson tells Michigan officials he was lied to by former Rebels coach Hugh Freeze and Ole Miss officials repeatedly over a 20-month period in an attempt to keep him
Shea Patterson Says Ole Miss Misled Him as a Recruit in Letter to MichiganBleacher Report
Report: Michigan QB Shea Patterson rebutted Ole Miss objection in NCAA letterDetroit Free Press
Ole Miss has no further response as NCAA evaluates Shea Patterson's eligibilityESPN
The Detroit News –MLive.com –Landof10.com –thescore.com
all 15 news articles »

