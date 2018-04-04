Shehu Sani Reveals Shocking Rate Of Debt By States; What Borrowings Are Used For — Nigeria Today

Shehu Sani Reveals Shocking Rate Of Debt By States; What Borrowings Are Used For

The senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Sen. Shehu Sani, has decried the level of debt accumulated by state governors across the country. In a Wednesday morning Facebook post, the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker said he had before him the files containing the debt profiles of all the states and […]

The post Shehu Sani Reveals Shocking Rate Of Debt By States; What Borrowings Are Used For appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

