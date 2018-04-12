 Shehu Sani Reveals What Will Happen To Sponsors Of Kaduna Gang Violence — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Shehu Sani Reveals What Will Happen To Sponsors Of Kaduna Gang Violence

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Shenu Sani, has revealed what will happen to sponsors of deadly gangs operating in the state. Sani said this while reacting to a Daily Trust story: Inside Kaduna’s deadly gang wars published on Saturday. According to the story, youths between the ages of […]

The post Shehu Sani Reveals What Will Happen To Sponsors Of Kaduna Gang Violence appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.