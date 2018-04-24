Shell agrees to $0.95b sale of downstream business in Argentina to Raízen - WorldStage — Nigeria Today

Shell agrees to $0.95b sale of downstream business in Argentina to Raízen – WorldStage
|
WorldStage
|
Shell agrees to $0.95b sale of downstream business in Argentina to Raízen
WorldStage
Shell has signed an agreement to sell its Downstream business in Argentina to Raízen for US$0.95 billion in cash proceeds at completion, subject to customary closing conditions. The sale includes the Buenos Aires Refinery, around 645 retail stations …
Brazil's Raízen buys Shell downstream assets in Argentina for $950 million: filing
Shell to sell Argentina unit to Raizen for $950M
Shell to sell downstream Argentina business to Raízen for $950M
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!