Shell wants to return to Ogoni through backdoor, says Topba - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

Shell wants to return to Ogoni through backdoor, says Topba – Guardian (blog)



Guardian (blog) Shell wants to return to Ogoni through backdoor, says Topba

Guardian (blog)

The National Coordinator, Ken Saro-Wiwa Associates (KSWA), Gani Topba, calls for the revocation of Shell's oil mining license, as prerequisite to meaningful discussion on the contentious issue of planned resumption of exploration in the area. He told …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest