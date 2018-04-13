 Shepherdstown Rotary Club awards grants to promote reading - Herald-Mail Media — Nigeria Today
Shepherdstown Rotary Club awards grants to promote reading
The Shepherdstown (W.Va.) Rotary Club awarded grants to the Shepherdstown Day Care Center and the Shepherdstown Public Library. From left are Melissa Holman, director of the day care center; Rotary Club President Walt Eifert; and Christy Hagerty
