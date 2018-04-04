 Sheriff: Jennifer Hart was driving SUV when it went over cliff - CNN — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Sheriff: Jennifer Hart was driving SUV when it went over cliff – CNN

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in World | 0 comments


CNN

Sheriff: Jennifer Hart was driving SUV when it went over cliff
CNN
(CNN) Jennifer Hart was driving her family's SUV when it went over a California cliff last week, Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman told HLN's "Crime & Justice with Ashleigh Banfield." The sheriff said Jennifer Hart and spouse Sarah Hart were found
California Family Gets $1.6 Million After 3-Year-Old Was Scarred by BedbugsNew York Times
[PHOTOS] Stranger responds to Facebook post, donates house to poor familyThe Punch
Surveillance video seen as possible clue to Hart family's route before California cliff crashFox News
Minnesota Public Radio News –KING5.com –Reuters –Boston Herald
all 582 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.