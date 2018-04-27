‘Sheriff’s defection to the APC mere rumour’ – APC — Nigeria Today

‘Sheriff’s defection to the APC mere rumour’ – APC

The move of former Borno sate governor Ali Modu Sheriff to the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has been described as a ‘mere rumour’ by the party.

The Borno state chapter of the APC chaired by Ali Dolori speaking in Abuja on Thursday said going by the fact that the party was currently in the process of conducting its all-important congress, he does not see how the party’s national chairman will receive any person into the party when the constitution is clear about the process in that regard.

“We are aware of the well articulated plan and we are ready to defend any attempt towards destroying our party at the ward level and in any state — not just Borno.

“We shall conduct our congresses peacefully without any rancour and I assure you that nobody can create any faction for our party in Borno during the congress expected to hold in less than two weeks.

“Online registration shall also be acceptable, provided that it was cleared by the party ’s National Working Committee.

“Where an application is refused, the applicant may, as of right, appeal to the Local Government Area Executive Committee of the party or to the National Secretary or National Chairman in case of online registration,” he said.

It would be recalled that the former governor was planning to stage a comeback to the party, but has been advised to come in from the ward level.

