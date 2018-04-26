Shi’ites’ leader, El-Zakzaky charged with murder — Nigeria Today

Shi’ites’ leader, El-Zakzaky charged with murder
Embattled leader of Nigeria’s Shiite group, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has been charged with murder. This decision came amid growing street protests demanding his release from prolonged detention. The Kaduna State Government slammed a fresh eight-count charge on the Shiite leader, his lawyer, Femi Falana told Premium Times on Thursday. The charges, according to Falana, SAN, include […]
