Shock as 88 year old man dies a day after graduating from Salvation Ministries Bible school — Nigeria Today

Shock as 88 year old man dies a day after graduating from Salvation Ministries Bible school

An 88 year old man has passed away few hours after graduating from Salvation Ministries Bible school in Rivers state, The man will be laid to rest on Saturday, the 12th of May, 2018 at Kalio Ama in Okrika, Rivers state at an exact spot he chose by himself. There are speculations the old man […]

The post Shock as 88 year old man dies a day after graduating from Salvation Ministries Bible school appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

