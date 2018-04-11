 Shock as Beautiful Young Mum Crushed To Death By Her Own BMW Car With Her Baby Inside — Nigeria Today
Shock as Beautiful Young Mum Crushed To Death By Her Own BMW Car With Her Baby Inside

Posted on Apr 11, 2018

A young mother identified, Sameha Mahmood was crushed to death under the wheels of her own BMW after she failed to set the handbrake properly, an inquest heard today. According to a report by Metro UK, Sameha Mahmood was killed on the steep driveway of her parents’ home when the car – which still had […]

