Shock as Brothers Beat Uncle To Death For Making Bad Coffin For Their Late Father — Nigeria Today

Shock as Brothers Beat Uncle To Death For Making Bad Coffin For Their Late Father

A man was beaten to death by his nephews who were angered by his refusal to destroy a coffin he had made for their father who died on Sunday. The 60-year-old man of Kaburetwa village, Trans Nzoia in Kenya who was a carpenter, had made the coffin without the consent of his four nephews, leading […]

The post Shock as Brothers Beat Uncle To Death For Making Bad Coffin For Their Late Father appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

