Shock As Lagos Couple’s Decomposing Bodies Are Found In Their Apartment — Nigeria Today

Shock As Lagos Couple’s Decomposing Bodies Are Found In Their Apartment

The decomposing bodies of a couple believed to be in their 50s and 60s have been discovered in their apartment in the Morogbo area of Lagos. According to The Punch, the discovery threw the residents of Sadius Crescent, Araromi – Ile, in the Morogbo area, where the couple lived, into panic. The couple’s neighbours were […]

The post Shock As Lagos Couple’s Decomposing Bodies Are Found In Their Apartment appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

