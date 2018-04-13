 Shock as Man Beats His Mom To Death After His Pastor Told Him That She Was A Witch (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Shock as Man Beats His Mom To Death After His Pastor Told Him That She Was A Witch (Photos)

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A nigerian man has been apprehended for beating his mother to death in Nsit Ubium community of Akwa Ibom State. According to reports, the suspect, after being arrested by youths of the community, this morning, said a pastor revealed to him that his mother was a witch. He further alleged the mother was behind all […]

The post Shock as Man Beats His Mom To Death After His Pastor Told Him That She Was A Witch (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.