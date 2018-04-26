Shocker, The Next Game Of Thrones Book Will Take Even Longer To Arrive - Cinema Blend — Nigeria Today

Shocker, The Next Game Of Thrones Book Will Take Even Longer To Arrive – Cinema Blend
|
Cinema Blend
|
Shocker, The Next Game Of Thrones Book Will Take Even Longer To Arrive
Cinema Blend
Fans of George R.R. Martin's beloved Game of Thrones book series are used to waiting — especially at this point. The Winds of Winter, the much-anticipated next installment in the constantly-expanding fantasy novel series, has been promised and delayed …
Why the Game of Thrones TV Series Should End Before The Winds of Winter is Released
'Game of Thrones' author George RR Martin says 'Winds of Winter' 'is not coming' this year
One Game of Thrones Spin-Off Could be a Targaryen Prequel
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!