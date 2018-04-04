 Shocking Moment Businessman Dropped Dead While Dancing To The Stage To Collect His Award (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Shocking Moment Businessman Dropped Dead While Dancing To The Stage To Collect His Award (Photos)

This is the shocking moment a businessman collapsed and died on stage at an award ceremony in India. According to Dailymail, the man identified as Vishnu Pandey, 53, was collecting an award as part of a travel agents event in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, when he collapsed and later died. Footage captures the moment when Pandey’s […]

