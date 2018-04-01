SHOCKING: Police Find Abandoned Bag Of Money In Lagos — Nigeria Today

SHOCKING: Police Find Abandoned Bag Of Money In Lagos

Men of the Nigeria Police Force have found a bag of money containing an undisclosed sum. According to a Sunday morning tweet, the Head of the Police Public Complaints Response Unit, Abayomi Shogunle, said the money was found at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos today. He urged the rightful owner of the abandoned money […]

The post SHOCKING: Police Find Abandoned Bag Of Money In Lagos appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

