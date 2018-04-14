 Shooting at Enugu burial: One woman killed, another wounded - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Shooting at Enugu burial: One woman killed, another wounded – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Shooting at Enugu burial: One woman killed, another wounded
Vanguard
The Police have commenced investigation into an alleged accidental shooting at an Enugu burial ceremony which led to the death of a woman and wounding of the chief mourner on Saturday. Woman fatally shot at Enugu burial. The Enugu State Police Command
Gunman accidentally kills woman, injures another at funeralThe Punch
Burial Tragedy: Gunman Kills Lady, Injures Chief Mourner In EnuguIndependent Newspapers Limited

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.