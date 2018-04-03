Shooting Ongoing at YouTube Headquarters in California — Nigeria Today

Shooting Ongoing at YouTube Headquarters in California

A gunman is said to have opened fire at the headquarters of video streaming giant YouTube in San Bruno, California. Employees of the company have shared on their Twitter stories of gunshots and them running away. Vadim Lavrusik who works on the product team wrote: Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running […]

The post Shooting Ongoing at YouTube Headquarters in California appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

