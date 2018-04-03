 Shooting Ongoing at YouTube Headquarters in California — Nigeria Today
Shooting Ongoing at YouTube Headquarters in California

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A gunman is said to have opened fire at the headquarters of video streaming giant YouTube in San Bruno, California. Employees of the company have shared on their Twitter stories of gunshots and them running away. Vadim Lavrusik who works on the product team wrote: Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running […]

