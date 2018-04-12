Show More Concern On Killings – Activist Urges Governors, Unions — Nigeria Today

Show More Concern On Killings – Activist Urges Governors, Unions

A human rights activist, Mr Femi Aborisade, on Thursday called on governors and labour unions to show more concern about the incessant killings in the country. Aborisade made the call at the 6th Quadrennial Oyo State Delegates Conference of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) held in Ibadan. […]

The post Show More Concern On Killings – Activist Urges Governors, Unions appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

