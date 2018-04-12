 Show More Concern On Killings – Activist Urges Governors, Unions — Nigeria Today
Show More Concern On Killings – Activist Urges Governors, Unions

A human rights  activist, Mr Femi Aborisade,  on Thursday called on governors and  labour unions to show more  concern  about the incessant killings in  the country. Aborisade made the call at the 6th Quadrennial Oyo State Delegates Conference of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE)  held in Ibadan. […]

