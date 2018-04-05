Shower yourself in zSilver for every purchase made on Razer’s game store — Nigeria Today

Shower yourself in zSilver for every purchase made on Razer’s game store

Razer introduced the Razer Game Store, a new digital distribution platform selling keys for Steam and Uplay. Every purchase will earn you zSilver, which in turn can be used for hardware, discounts, gift vouchers, and more.

The post Shower yourself in zSilver for every purchase made on Razer’s game store appeared first on Digital Trends.

