Shower yourself in zSilver for every purchase made on Razer’s game store — Nigeria Today

Shower yourself in zSilver for every purchase made on Razer’s game store
Razer introduced the Razer Game Store, a new digital distribution platform selling keys for Steam and Uplay. Every purchase will earn you zSilver, which in turn can be used for hardware, discounts, gift vouchers, and more.
