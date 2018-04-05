 Shows Featuring Prosperity Or Miracle Preaching Suspended By ZBC — Nigeria Today
Shows Featuring Prosperity Or Miracle Preaching Suspended By ZBC

Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has temporarily suspended all programmes featuring miracle and prosperity preachers following an outrage by viewers.. Viewers expressed their indignation that such programmes were taking precedence over other important programmes on the television. Mr. Albert Chekayi, ZBC acting head of radio services, verified this development, stating that the broadcast station will “pause” […]

