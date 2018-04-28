 Shrinking demand forces Apple to slow down iPhone X production — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Shrinking demand forces Apple to slow down iPhone X production

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

The iPhone X was a major hit when it launched last holiday season, but demand has slowed since then. Various industry sources report that Apple is expected to produce as few as eight million units in the second quarter of 2018.

The post Shrinking demand forces Apple to slow down iPhone X production appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.