Shunning of Melaye recall exercise a verdict on APC – PDP — Nigeria Today

Shunning of Melaye recall exercise a verdict on APC – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the poor turn out that characterized Saturday’s bid to recall Sen. Dino Melaye (APC/Kogi West) signified a total rejection of the Gov. Yahaya Bello-led administration in Kogi.

“`The general apathy that greeted the exercise, in spite of government efforts to mobilise people to participate, is a clear indication that the APC has lost relevance in Kogi,” PDP said in a statement signed by Mr Dickson Achadu, Director, Research and Documentation.

The statement was issued on Saturday in Lokoja, shortly after INEC conducted its verification exercise for the recall process.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise witnessed a very low turn out with some polling units in Lokoja, Kabba, Ijumu and other local governments recording zero votes.

In Kabba, INEC officials were threatened by youths, while some women and youth groups sang songs praising Dino Melaye and vowing to resist any attempt to disgrace him out of office.

The PDP, while accusing Bello of trying to force the idea on the people, said that the rejection of the recall process had confirmed that he had lost value in Kogi.

It thanked leaders and people of Kogi West senatorial district for heeding its call to shun the exercise.

“The failure of the recall exercise is an indication that the present administration is not popular which, of course, is only natural because it has inflicted poverty, hardship and suffering on the people,” the statement said.

The PDP accused the state government of being insensitive to the plight of the people, and condemned the Bello-led administration several months salaries and pensions.

“It is unfortunate that in spite of the massive resources available to the present administration, no visible development has been witnessed in the last three years.

“The failure of the recall process is a signal that the people have bid the administration goodbye.

“We want to advise Bello to start packing his load; the red card signal is clear. It is an indication that Gov. Bello and his APC’s time in Kogi is up,” the statement said.

