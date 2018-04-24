Siasia, 76 others want Cameroon job - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today

Siasia, 76 others want Cameroon job – Daily Sun
Siasia, 76 others want Cameroon job
Former Super Eagles' handler, Samson Siasia, Raymond Domenech, World Cup winner, Lothar Mattaus and ex-Wales boss, John Toshack are among 77 applicants for Cameroon's vacant managerial post. Reports claimed that the Normalisation Committee, which runs …
Siasia Joins Queue For Cameroon Job
