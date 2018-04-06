SIERRA LEONE: New leader fast-tracks presidential oath in a hotel - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

SIERRA LEONE: New leader fast-tracks presidential oath in a hotel – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
SIERRA LEONE: New leader fast-tracks presidential oath in a hotel
Daily Trust
Sierra Leone's opposition candidate, Julius Maada Bio, has rushed to take his presidential oath in a hotel after winning the run-off election. Mr Maada Bio is a former military ruler who briefly ruled the country in 1996. He narrowly beat ruling party …
