Sierra Leone Presidential polls: Buhari congratulates Bio on his victory — Nigeria Today

Sierra Leone Presidential polls: Buhari congratulates Bio on his victory

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Julius Maada Bio on his victory as the new President of Sierra Leone after the presidential election run-off on March 31.

President Buhari also commended the people of Sierra Leone on the successful conduct of the presidential election run-off as well as the parliamentary and local council elections held on March 7, 2018.

The President in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja, Thursday, urged all stakeholders in Sierra Leone to work together for the peace, security and development of the country especially as the elections had been concluded and in view of the trend of recently held peaceful elections in West Africa.

He enjoined all those with grievances over the outcome of the elections to seek constitutional means of resolving them, stressing that nothing should be done to endanger the peace and stability of the country in particular and the sub-region in general.

He also saluted the resilient spirit of Sierra Leoneans, who he said have clearly demonstrated their ability to manage their own affairs and consolidate on the country’s progress after a post-conflict era.

President Buhari further commended the immediate past president, Ernest Bai Koroma, for his commitment to a credible electoral process and spirited efforts at bringing stability and positive changes to the nation during his presidency.

He said he looked forward to working with President Bio for the growth, prosperity and stability of their nations, and West Africa.

The post Sierra Leone Presidential polls: Buhari congratulates Bio on his victory appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

