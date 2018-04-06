 Sierra Leone's new president calls on rival to drop challenge - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Sierra Leone’s new president calls on rival to drop challenge – Eyewitness News

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Sierra Leone's new president calls on rival to drop challenge
Eyewitness News
President Julius Maada Bio was declared winner late on Wednesday with 51.81 percent of votes and was sworn in hours later. Julius Maada Bio (left) takes the oath of office as new president of Sierra Leone on 4 April 2018 in Freetown, Sierra Leone
AP Interview: Sierra Leone's new leader pledges unityWFMZ Allentown
Sierra Leone: Runner-Up in Presidential Poll Will Challenge ResultAllAfrica.com
Violence erupts after inauguration of Sierra Leone's presidentNews Agency of Nigeria (press release)
Deutsche Welle –P.M. News –News Ghana –MENAFN.COM
all 32 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.