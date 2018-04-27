 Sifon – Do 4 Luv — Nigeria Today
Sifon – Do 4 Luv

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Sifon, one of Nigeria’s most promising hip-hop acts returns to the scene with a brand new banger, “Do 4 Luv”. Sampling 2Pac’s Do 4 Luv, the rapper delivers effortlessly as he recounts all he has done and will do for his love of music as he raps emotionally, “Sitting here, thinking about this love affair […]

