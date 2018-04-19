 Simi gives Fans a Birthday Treat, releases Video for “Gone for Good” | WATCH on BN TV — Nigeria Today
Simi gives Fans a Birthday Treat, releases Video for “Gone for Good” | WATCH on BN TV

Posted on Apr 19, 2018

It’s singer Simi‘s birthday today and she has a treat for her fans.

She announced on her Instagram the release of a video for her song “Gone for Good.” She wrote:

#SIMIARMY I said I had something for you on my birthday. It was not a lie.
.
#GoneForGood is arguably one of the most loved songs on my album – Like Top 2. We weren’t even sure we were going to make a video for it – But you demanded and now we have supplied ❤️
.
#issawabeday so this is your present #GoneForGoodVideo OUT NOW!!! – Link in my bio.
.
Directed by @zighof
Starring @danieljoao_
#PlsEnjoyAndShare

See the video below:

