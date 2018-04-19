Simi gives Fans a Birthday Treat, releases Video for “Gone for Good” | WATCH on BN TV — Nigeria Today

Simi gives Fans a Birthday Treat, releases Video for “Gone for Good” | WATCH on BN TV

It’s singer Simi‘s birthday today and she has a treat for her fans.

She announced on her Instagram the release of a video for her song “Gone for Good.” She wrote:

#SIMIARMY I said I had something for you on my birthday. It was not a lie.

.

#GoneForGood is arguably one of the most loved songs on my album – Like Top 2. We weren’t even sure we were going to make a video for it – But you demanded and now we have supplied ❤️

.

#issawabeday so this is your present #GoneForGoodVideo OUT NOW!!! – Link in my bio.

.

Directed by @zighof

Starring @danieljoao_

#PlsEnjoyAndShare

See the video below:

The post Simi gives Fans a Birthday Treat, releases Video for “Gone for Good” | WATCH on BN TV appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

