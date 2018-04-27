Simi named Human Rights Ambassador by U.S Consulate — Nigeria Today

Simi named Human Rights Ambassador by U.S Consulate

Singer Simi has been decorated as one of the Human Rights Ambassadors from Nigeria by the US Consul General F. John Bray.

She shared the news on her Instagram happy and describing it as a honour. She wrote:

A few days ago, I was decorated at the US Consulate, by the US Consul General, as one of the Human Rights Ambassadors from Nigeria, in conjunction with CRALI.

.

It was, and is, an incredible honour to get a platform that enables me to use my voice – to the best of my ability – for this cause. This initiative has also kick-started another – @knowyourrightsng – which I will, at a later time, shed more light on. Thank you ❤️

.

In the meantime, please follow @knowyourrightsNG and we’ll keep you posted.

See the post below:

