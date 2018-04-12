Simi Urges Fans Not To Be Intimidated By Spiritual Leaders - Concise News — Nigeria Today

Simi Urges Fans Not To Be Intimidated By Spiritual Leaders – Concise News
|
Concise News
|
Simi Urges Fans Not To Be Intimidated By Spiritual Leaders
Concise News
X3M singer Simisola Ogunleye better known as Simi has advised her fans to develop a personal relationship with God. The “Joro Mi” singer said that people should not rely solely on their pastors in whatever they want to do. Concise News gathered from …
Simi says people shouldn't idolize their pastors as they are not God
Guys, your pastor is not God – Singer Simi advises Nigerians
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!