Simple ways to becoming a credible leader — Nigeria Today

Simple ways to becoming a credible leader

By Dr Victor Udo

Credibility is vital for management at all levels.

According to Stephen Covey in a concept called “the speed of trust” A person builds trust, and when you fully trust someone, it enables you to work with them much more efficiently and productively than if you’re constantly worrying about them and assessing their abilities. In short, trust is a positive business difference maker.

Just as credibility is a key component of trust, it’s a vital element of effective leadership. When someone is viewed as highly credible, they’re seen as an asset, a valuable team player, someone you will be excited to work with.

“So how does one become fundamentally “credible”? While there are other suggestions, these are my top five based on personal experiences in the business, government and social sectors:”

RESULT ORIENTED

Management is nothing if not a results-oriented endeavor. Whatever your level – from line supervisor to CEO – you have to be able to deliver the results your organization needs to gain credibility. No results, no credibility.

BE TRANSPARENT

Plenty of employees are every bit as intelligent as their management and they spend a lot of time observing their management closely. Transparency matters, and there’s ample research supporting it. Want credibility? You’ve got to be straight with people or you’ll always be bucking the current, a trout swimming upstream.

TAKE TOUGH DECISIONS BOLDLY

It’s easy to manage when things are going great. Not so simple when you face tough decisions. This is exactly what management is well compensated to do.

BE CONSISTENT

Employees respond well to consistent behavior from their management. Unpredictability can be disturbing. In an uncertain world, people understandably like things they can depend on. If they can count on you, it means people believe what you say and you’re credible.

LEAD BY EXAMPLE

Again, this is basic but it’s often ignored and there’s no good alternative to it. If you don’t lead by example – if you “talk the walk but don’t walk the talk” – you’ll alienate more than motivate. Again, employees watch their management closely. If they conclude management is playing by its own set of rules, it kills credibility.

Always an invaluable leadership asset, credibility can do that for you.

About The Author

Dr. Victor Udo is the first ever Senior Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor on Planning. He is helping the State to establish and execute a comprehensive sustainable development planning, implementation and evaluation process across various MDAs. Before joining the Akwa Ibom State Government, Dr. Udo was the manager, public policy research/development for Pepco Holdings, a fortune 500 USA company that is now part of Exelon Energy, the biggest utility company in the USA. Under this role, he was involved in several local, state and federal government public policy issues including energy technology, social welfare and environmental regulations/legislations. Dr. Udo was appointed by the Governor of New Jersey to the Renewable Energy Taskforce where their recommendation made the State one of the leaders in renewable energy. He was subsequently appointed into the Planning Board in Delaware by the current USA Senator Chris Coons. As members of the Planning Board, they supervised the development of comprehensive plan and approval of infrastructural projects consistent with the plan, State and Federal laws.

